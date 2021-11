NEW YORK -

Monday, November 22, 2021 at 1:05 pm |

The New York City skyline was clouded with thick black smoke on Monday morning, as firefighters battled a blaze in Manhattan.

ABC 7 reported that seven people were injured, with five taken to the hospital and two treated at the scene.

The fire broke out around 10:30 a.m. on the 10th floor of a 49-story building at 145 West 47th Street in Midtown. The fire was under control after an hour; 20 units and 78 firefighters responded to the emergency.

The building was reported to be under construction.