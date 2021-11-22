Passengers Say Health Ministry Not Enforcing Guidelines for Israelis Returning From Overseas

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 22, 2021 at 8:02 am |

Travelers seen arriving at Ben Gurion International Airport. (Tomer Neuberg/FLASH90)

Israelis returning to the country recently from overseas have told Yisrael Hayom that they have needed nothing more than a positive coronavirus antibody test to skip mandatory quarantine upon returning to the country.

For just NIS 126 ($40), Israelis can take a serological test immediately upon landing at Ben Gurion Airport. The tests, which can be booked in advance, provide results within half an hour.

According to official Health Ministry guidelines, Israelis are exempt from quarantine if they test negative for the coronavirus at the airport and have either received a third dose of the vaccine over a week prior to landing or received a second dose or recovered from COVID-19 within the last six months.

The Health Ministry has yet to comment on the Yisrael Hayom report.