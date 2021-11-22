Victim of Old City Shooting Remains in Serious Condition; Rabbi Katzenelbogen Released From Hospital

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 22, 2021 at 4:34 am |

Israeli Border policemen patrol the area near the site of the shooting attack in the Old City on Sunday. (REUTERS/Ammar Awad)

The 26-year-old man who was seriously wounded in a terrorist shooting attack Sunday morning remains in serious condition.

Officials at Shaare Zedek Medical Center in Yerushalayim released a statement Monday morning saying that the victim underwent a number of operations overnight, and that his condition has stabilized, baruch Hashem.

The victim, who was brought to the hospital in serious condition, is still listed in serious condition, and remains anesthetized and on a respirator in the hospital’s intensive care ward.

All are asked to continue to daven for Aharon Yehudah ben Tovah, b’soch shear cholei Yisrael.

Meanwhile, Rabbi Ze’ev Katzenelbogen, the 46-year-old who was moderately wounded in Sunday’s shooting attack was released from Hadassah Ein Kerem Medical Center Monday, b’chasdei Shamayim.