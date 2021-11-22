Abbas to Meet Putin in Sochi

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 22, 2021 at 1:38 pm |

Palestinian Authority President Mahmoud Abbas will be jetting to Russia on Tuesday to see Russian President Vladimir Putin.

Abbas is scheduled to meet Putin in Sochi.

“The two leaders will discuss issues pertaining to the further development of bilateral cooperation and the situation in the Middle East, taking into account Russia’s efforts toward the Israeli-Palestinian peace process,” Putin’s office said in a routine statement.

Abbas told Russian state media that the purpose of the visit is to “update [Putin] on the latest developments.”

The Times of Israel noted that senior Russian officials have hosted a number of Palestinian delegations in recent days. One of them was longtime Abbas rival Mohammad Dahlan, who met with Russian Foreign Ministry Sergey Bogdonav in early November.