Bennett Says “Mini-Wave” Mostly Among Kids

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 21, 2021 at 12:19 pm |

Israeli Prime Minister Naftali Bennett leads a cabinet meeting on Sunday. (Marc Israel Sellem/POOL)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett said on Sunday that he does not foresee a return to major restrictions in the coming months, despite a rise of covid cases, particularly among children.

As Israeli health providers get set to begin vaccinating children ages 5-11, Bennett attributed the current “mini-wave” to children who cannot yet be vaccinated. At a press briefing, he cited official data showing most of the recent infections have been among minors.

Israel’s four health providers announced that parents can now make appointments to vaccinate their children ages 5-11 against COVID-19, after a shipment of 1 million kid-sized Pfizer doses arrived yesterday.

The announcements by the Clalit, Maccabi, Leumit and Meuhedet HMOs come as inoculation becomes available on Tuesday.

Meanwhile, Bennett urged almost a million Israelis who haven’t received their booster shot to do so. He noted that while Israel is working to purchase COVID medications, “I much prefer preventing the disease over treating it.”