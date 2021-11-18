Tragedy in Beit Shemesh: Girl Killed in Car Accident

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:35 am |

An eight-year-old girl was killed Thursday after being struck by a car in Beit Shemesh.

The tragic accident occurred on Nehar HaYarden Street in the city, when Nechama Chava Walles (Yurovich), a”h, from the Toldos Aharon community in Beit Shemesh, lost her life.

This is an additional tragedy in the girl’s family, after her father, Rabbi Aharon Yurovich, z”l, passed away on Purim 5777/2017, after a serious illness at the age of just 33.

The girl is also the granddaughter of Harav Avraham Yurovich, zt”l, of Vitebsk. Her mother, tblc”h, Mrs. Feiga, is the daughter of Harav Yehoshua Asher Rabinowitz, son of the Mishkenos Haroe’im Rebbe.

Nechama Chava was educated at Mosdos Chinuch Yerushalayim in Beit Shemesh and as she returned from school, she was hit by a passing vehicle and was taken to hospital in critical condition.

Tehi zichrah baruch.