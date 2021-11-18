Solution Found for Entry to Israel for Children of Visa Holders

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 18, 2021

Tourists walk at the Ben Gurion International Airport after entering Israel. (REUTERS/Ronen Zvulun/File Photo)

It has extensively been reported on the issue of entry to Israel for children of visa holders. Despite residing in Israel, under the new entry rules that began from the beginning of November, these children have been barred from entering Israel, unless they are recovered from COVID in the last 6 months or are under 12 months old.

Now, Chaim V’Chessed reports that a solution has been found for this complication. This comes after weeks of intense effort, led by Rabbi Zvi Gluck of Amudim and Rabbi Nechemia Malinowitz of the Igud. On Wednesday night, Chaim V’Chessed, along with Amudim and the Igud, released a joint directive, describing the process.

Re-entry Process

Unvaccinated children under the age of 12 (excluding babies under 12 months), whose parents and the children have valid student visas, may apply for an entry permit to re-enter Israel, provided that they meet the following requirements and prepare the following documentation:

Eligibility Criteria:

The parents and the children MUST have valid visas (A/2, A/3 or A/4) in their passports.

The parents and any children 12 and older MUST be either fully vaccinated with the latest vaccination in the last 6 months, recovered in Israel in the last 6 months with a positive PCR test or recovered in Israel with one vaccination, at any time.

Their center of life must be Israel. (They must have lived in Israel for the past year).

Required Documentation:

Copies of both parents’ passports and valid student visas.

Copy of the child’s passport and valid student visa.

Copy of the parents’ marriage license.

Copy of the child’s birth certificate.

Copy of the child’s health insurance in Israel.

If you meet the above criteria, you may apply online, at the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website. Select “Other” when it asks for the reason, and enter in the box that this is for a child of parents who have valid visas. You must also select the option to attach documents. Bear in mind that the system only allows for 5 attachments, so combine some of the documents, so they can all be uploaded.

The application only needs to be submitted for the child or children, and not for the parents. It is one application per passenger.

In the near future, it will be possible to apply, prior to travel, at the offices of the Misrad HaPnim.