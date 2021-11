YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 9:03 am |

Interior Minister Ayelet Shaked said on Thursday that the process to grant a visa exemption for Israeli travelers to the U.S. will take at least a year and will not be finished before 2023, following a meeting with United States Secretary of Homeland Security Alejandro Mayorkas on the matter.

The two decided to establish governmental teams to tackle the remaining challenges. The American team will visit Israel in January, and Shaked and Mayorkas will follow up once a month.