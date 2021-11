YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 12:12 pm |

Israeli President Isaac Herzog. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

Israel’s President Isaac Herzog is planning an official visit to the United Kingdom, November 21-23, his office said on Thursday.

Herzog is slated to meet Prime Minister Boris Johnson and other senior officials and will participate in a special Genesis Prize Foundation event paying tribute to the late Rabbi Lord Jonathan Sacks z”l one year after his passing.

The president is to participate in the event along with Jewish community leaders and British government officials past and present.