Jewish Silver Store in London Brazenly Robbed; Second Time in a Month

LONDON -

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 4:46 am |

The broken doors of the silver store in London. (London Shomrim)

A Jewish owned silver store in London’s Stamford Hill neighborhood was robbed early Thursday morning.

According to the London Shomrim, the incident took place just before 2 a.m.

As per footage released by the Shomrim, the thieves are seen parked on the sidewalk in front of the store. They then exit their vehicle and brazenly use a massive saw to break open the iron grates in front of the storefront.

Once inside, the thieves methodically walk through the store and empty its contents into large sacks.

Unfortunately, this isn’t the first time this store experienced a robbery of this type. Just under three weeks ago, the same store was robbed by thieves who forced their entry in the same manner.

That time, the thieves made off with more than $80,000 worth of jewelry and menoros.