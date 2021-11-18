Herzog Speaks With Turkish President, Thanks Him for Help in Release of Couple

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 6:27 am |

President Yitzchak Herzog. (Avshalom Sassoni/Flash90)

President Yitzchak Herzog spoke Thursday on the phone with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan.

Herzog thanked Erdogan for his involvement and contribution to the release of the Oknin couple and their return home to Israel.

Erdogan emphasized the importance that he attaches to relations with Israel, which he said were of key importance to the peace, stability and security of the Middle East. Herzog welcomed the desire for Turkey and Israel to hold a comprehensive dialogue on bilateral and regional issues related to regional peace.

The two leaders agreed to remain in contact.