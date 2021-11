YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 4:19 am |

Turkish President Tayyip Erdogan. (Murat Cetinmuhurdar/PPO/Handout via REUTERS/File Photo)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett is expected to have a phone conversation with Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan on Thursday following the latter’s involvement in freeing an Israeli couple detained in the country. An Israeli prime minister has not held a conversation publicly with the Turkish President since 2013.

The couple, Natalie and Mordy Oknin, were jailed in Istanbul last Thursday after photographing Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan’s residence.