NEW YORK -

Thursday, November 18, 2021 at 10:57 pm |

Car carrier in flames on the NYS Throughway (Interstate Route 87) northbound right before the exit to NYS Route 17 West near Harriman, NY. (Reuven Borchardt/Hamodia)

A car carrier loaded with vehicles caught fire and is burning on the side of the New York State Throughway northbound just before Exit 16 Harriman off ramp leading to Route 17 West. Traffic is slow and caution is urged when travelling in that area.

Car carrier burning on the side of New York State Throughway.