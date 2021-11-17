Transportation Minister: We Will Promote Public Transportation on Shabbos

YERUSHALAYIM -

Public transportation buses that run on Shabbos, lo aleinu. (Miriam Alster/FLASH90)

The government continues to enact decrees against the Jewish identity of the State, and on Tuesday, Transportation Minister Merav Michaeli (Labor Party) declared that her ministry will promote public transportation on Shabbos, chalilah.

“Public transportation on Shabbat is part of the coalition agreements of the Labor Party, and I undertake to promote a format that will be approved and allow movement on Shabbat,” Michaeli said at a conference of kibbutz leaderships in the Upper Galil.

In response to Michaeli’s remarks regarding public transportation on Shabbos, Minister of Religious Affairs Matan Kahana wrote: “The coalition agreement gives Yamina a veto on matters of religion and state. These issues will be resolved broadly or not at all.”

It should be noted, however, that the veto right of the Yamina party is irrelevant in this case, since apart from the fact that the promotion of public transportation on Shabbos appears clearly in the coalition agreement with the Labor Party, Michaeli can advance the move by signing a regulation on behalf of the Transportation Ministry, without it needing to pass the government, unfortunately.