Report: Israeli Couple Jailed in Turkey on the Way to Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 10:27 pm |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Foreign Minister Yair Lapid announced that Natalie and Mordy Oknin, the Israeli couple arrested in Turkey on espionage charges for photographing the presidential compound, have been released from custody and are in a flight bound for Israel.

In their statement they thanked Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan and his government.

The Foreign Ministry statement also mentioned President Yitzhak Herzog who worked for their return home. The couple is making their way to Israel on a private plane with a Foreign Ministry team.

They are expected to travel directly to their home in Modi’in.

Natalie’s daughter, Shiraz, expressed her excitement upon hearing about their release and thanked everyone involved for helping facilitate the release of her