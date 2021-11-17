Councilmember Brannan Declares Victory in Tight Race

NEW YORK -

Wednesday, November 17, 2021 at 11:16 am |

Council Member Justin Brannan Waits for the R Train. (Jeff Reed/New York City Council/File)

Incumbent Democrat Justin Brannan has declared victory in a squeaker of a Council race in southern Brooklyn, after absentee ballots helped him overcome his Republican opponent’s narrow lead, the City reported.

“We won!” Brannan tweeted. “We refused to be defined by simplistic right or left labels…We focused on delivering for the hardworking people who call this district home.”

On Election Night, first time Republican candidate Brian Fox had a slim 255 in-person vote lead over Brannan in District 43, which covers Bay Ridge, Dyker Heights, and Bensonhurst. But as absentee and mail-in ballots were counted this week, Brannan surpassed Fox by more than 400 votes, “larger than the number of ballots remaining to count,” the Democrat’s campaign said in a statement.

“Never had a doubt,” Councilmember Kalman Yeger tweeted after Brannan’s victory, with a photo of the two of them posing with each others campaign signs.

Brannan is known to be vying for the position of Council Speaker, but insiders believe that eking out a win in such a close race may have hurt his chances.

Fox, who runs a technology company, campaigned on opposing vaccine mandates for city workers and cuts to the NYPD budget.

In his concession statement Fox said, “Change is needed within the City Council if we want to restore the quality of life New Yorkers expect.”

The race was one of several where Republicans made inroads in traditionally Democratic areas in Queens and Brooklyn. Republican newcomer Inna Vernikov won in Flatbush and Sheepshead Bay on election night, flipping a Democrat district.

The election results won’t be finalized until November 30.