City Planning Commission Votes to Make Outdoor Dining Permanent

The City Planning Commission voted unanimously to make outdoor dining permanent on Monday, the New York Post reported.

With the commission voting to remove zoning prohibitions against sidewalk cafes, the plan to keep the popular pandemic policy around now moves to the City Council.

“We applaud the City Planning Commission for voting yes on the zoning text amendment that will create a clean slate for establishing and regulating a permanent Open Restaurants Program,” said Andrew Rigie, executive director of the NYC Hospitality Alliance, in a statement.

The Open Restaurants program took up sidewalks, curbs, and thousands of parking sports. According to city estimates, it saved up to 100,000 restaurant jobs and thousands of small businesses.

Local reactions towards dining outdoors was mixed, with dozens of Manhattan and Brooklyn residents suing last month to keep the program from being made permanent, but others pushing to expand the program and open more streets to pedestrians rather than cars.

“The necessity of moving dining outdoors during an emergency gave New York City the rare opportunity to pilot a significant land use change on a citywide scale, and in doing this to recognize the incredible vibrancy outdoor dining can bring,” Planning Commissioner Chair Anita Laremont said during the vote.