YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 16, 2021 at 5:31 pm |

Air passengers to Israel will be allowed to undergo an antigen test prior to departure, instead of a PCR test, starting next week, the Health Ministry announced on Tuesday, confirming an earlier media report.

The antigen test will need to be conducted within 24 hours of boarding and must be conducted by a “known body in the foreign country,” the ministry said. Results from home testing kits will not be accepted.

Upon arrival at Ben Gurion Airport, a PCR test will be required.