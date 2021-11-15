Subway Ridership Rises, Crime Falls

NEW YORK -

A man waits for the subway in the Bronx on Monday, Oct. 25, 2021, in New York. (AP Photo/Eduardo Munoz Alvarez)

Felonies in nearly every category have dropped over the last month even as total ridership numbers leapt by another 10 million, according to new NYPD data.

There were 40 robberies, 85 grand larcenies and 34 felony assaults in October across the MTA’s 472 stations, the New York Post reported. In September, there 52 robberies, 96 grand larcenies and 36 felony assaults.

October 2021 saw 161 major felonies, compared to 154 in October 2020 and 184 in September 2020.

“Riders are coming back and crime is coming down, which are favorable, self-reinforcing trends for the MTA and New York City,” MTA spokesman Aaron Donovan said in a statement. He attributed the decline in crime to the increased NYPD presence in the subway system and the implementation of a surveillance system in all 472 stations.

Despite frightening high profile incidents that occurred in May, felony assaults have not risen over the last several months.

Adjusted for ridership, there were 1.93 crimes per million riders of the 83.4 million riders that took the subway in September.