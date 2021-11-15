NYC Extends Booster Eligibility to All Adults

NEW YORK -

Monday, November 15, 2021 at 4:17 pm |

Vaccinations for healthcare workers at NYC Health + Hospitals/Elmhurst in Queens on Wednesday, December 16, 2020. (Michael Appleton/Mayoral Photography Office)

Coronavirus booster shots are available to all adult New Yorkers who received their first two vaccines at least six months ago, Mayor Bill de Blasio announced at his press conference on Monday.

For those who received a Johnson & Johnson vaccine, they only have to wait two months before seeking out a booster.

“The colder months are coming, and we know with COVID that means more people indoors, more exposure to the challenge of getting infected,” the mayor said. “We want more people vaccinated.”

Coronavirus cases in the city have risen slightly, and are expected to grow higher as winter arrives.

Health Commission Dr. Dave Chokshi issued a Commissioner’s Advisory to all health care providers, effective immediately, that adult patients can request a booster if they believe they are at risk of exposure, and clinicians and providers are to not turn those patients away.

Choski emphasized that those 65 and older, those with medical conditions, and those who received a Johnson & Johnson shot apply to get a booster shot.

“Booster doses can provide one more layer of reassurance, allowing us to breathe a bit easier either for ourselves or our loved ones, particularly as we gather and travel,” he said.

Previously booster shots were available for those 65 and up, or had health issues, or worked in high-risk areas such as hospitals or shelters. More than 630,000 New Yorkers have received a booster shot.

Currently, 86% of the FDNY and the NYPD are vaccinated. EMS is at 92% and the Sanitation Department is 87% vaccinated.

Booster doses are available in Pfizer, Moderna, or Johnson & Johnson. The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention has determined that vaccine mixing is safe and those who received one vaccine can get a different brand for their booster.

Those who are interested can apply online or call 212-COVID-19.