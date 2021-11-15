Health Ministry Delays Recognition of Russian Sputnik COVID Vaccine

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 15, 2021 at 5:14 am |

A vial of Russia’s Sputnik V vaccine. (REUTERS/Mohammed Salem/File Photo)

The Health Ministry announced Monday it has decided to postpone its recognition of the Russian Sputnik COVID vaccine by two weeks, due to both the spike in infections in Russia and the country’s large number of forged vaccinators’ certificates.

As per the new decision, starting Dec. 1, tourists vaccinated with Sputnik will be allowed to enter Israel provided they undergo a serological examination in Ben Gurion Airport that proves they have indeed been immunized against coronavirus.

Those whose antibody levels are insufficient and are thus proven not vaccinated against COVID will be asked to choose between entering isolation or returning to their own country.