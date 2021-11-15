BD’E – Harav Akiva Steinmetz, Zt”l

NEW YORK -

Monday, November 15, 2021 at 6:04 pm |

The Toronto Jewish community was thrown into morning with the petirah of Harav Akiva Steinmetz, zt”l, who supervised the beis din of the Kollel Avreichim of Toronto under the auspices of Harav Shlomo Miller, shlita.

Rav Steinmetz join the Kollel many years ago, and was renowned as a great talmid chacham with vast knowledge of many areas of Torah. He was charged with checking the eruv, which was one of the areas of his expertise.

He was a son of Rabbi and Mrs. Shlomo Yechiel Michel Steinmetz of Boro Park.

The levayah was held Monday morning in Toronto, and another levayah was held in the afternoon in Lakewood. The aron was then flown to Eretz Yisrael for kevurah.

Yehi zichro baruch.