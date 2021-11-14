Community

Harav Elimelech Biderman Leads Uplifting Shabbos in Tzfas

Noted Mashpia Harav Elimelech Biderman seen on Motzoei Shabbos in Tzfas. Harav Biderman spent Shabbos in Tzfas, ahead of the yahrtzeit of the Bas Ayin, zy”a, who is buried in Tzfas. (David Cohen/Flash90)
