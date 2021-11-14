Covid Shots for 5-11 Year-Olds to Start Next Week

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters/Hamodia) -

Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 3:23 pm |

Carter Giglio, 8, joined by service dog Barney of Hero Dogs, shows off the bandaid over his injection site after being vaccinated, at Children’s National Hospital in Washington. (AP Photo/Carolyn Kaster)

Israel said on Sunday that children aged 5 to 11 will now be eligible for vaccination against COVID-19.

The decision, announced by the Health Ministry, followed approval by an expert panel last week, after the U.S. Food and Drug Administration granted emergency use of Pfizer’s and BioNTech’s vaccine for the age group at a 10-microgram dose.

Supplies of the shot are expected to begin arriving later this week and distribution should begin early next week, according to local media reports.

The children’s Pfizer-BioNTech shots, each just one-third the size of the adult doses, and in the coming days medical personnel will receive instructions on administering the doses, Channel 12 news reported.

The vaccines will be given at the country’s health maintenance organization clinics. In addition, there may also be mobile vaccination units sent to some outlying areas.