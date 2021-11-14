After FDA Approval, Pfizer’s COVID Pill to Arrive in Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, November 14, 2021 at 3:16 am |

Israel has reportedly reached an agreement with Pfizer to ship tens of thousands of doses of its COVID-19 pill immediately after it will be approved by U.S. regulators.

Channel 12 reported that Prime Minister Naftali Bennett and Health Minister Nitzan Horowitz reached the agreement a week after Health Ministry Director-General Professor Nachman Ash said that Pfizer would be contacted “in the coming days” to discuss an agreement.

Ash said that the treatment “sounds promising” but that more information is needed.

Now it has been revealed that as soon as the Food and Drug Administration (FDA) approves the pill, shipments to Israel will begin.

Last week, Pfizer released preliminary results of its pill study of 775 adults. Patients taking the company’s drug along with another antiviral had an 89% reduction in their combined rate of hospitalization or death after a month, compared to patients taking a placebo. Fewer than 1% of patients taking the drug needed to be hospitalized and no one died. In the comparison group, 7% were hospitalized and there were seven deaths.

Pfizer CEO Albert Bourla said earlier this month that the company was in discussions with 90 governments, including some that had already signed agreements.

A COVID-19 pill from Pfizer’s competitor Merck is already under review by the FDA and has been authorized for use by the British government.

Merck’s drug, which will be sold under the brand name molnupiravir, in clinical trials showed a 50% reduction in the risk of hospitalization or death.