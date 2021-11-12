Survey: Most Brits Are Unaware That Nazis Killed Six Million Jews in Holocaust

Friday, November 12, 2021 at 4:32 am |

The entrance to the Auschwitz death camp. (AP Photo/Alik Keplicz, File)

More than half of all people in the United Kingdom did not know that six million Jews, Hy”d, were murdered by the Nazis during World War II, according to the findings of a new survey published on Wednesday.

52% of U.K. respondents were unaware of the most cited death toll from the Nazi German genocide of Europe’s Jews, and 22% of Brits thought that two million or fewer Jews were killed, the survey found.

The survey, conducted by the Conference on Jewish Material Claims Against Germany, a New York-based group that seeks compensation and restitution for Holocaust survivors and their families, was released to coincide with the 83rd anniversary of Kristallnacht, the Night of Broken Glass pogrom that targeted Jews in a series of attacks throughout Germany and Austria on the night of Nov. 8-9, 1938.

“We are very concerned to see the profound gaps in knowledge of the Holocaust in this and previous studies, including about events connected to the U.K.,” said Claims Conference President Gideon Taylor said.

The vast majority of respondents – 88% – said that it was important to continue to teach people about the genocide of Europe’s Jews, in part so that it never happens again. Seventy-one percent said the government should support Holocaust education.

Fifty-six percent of respondents said they thought something like the Holocaust could happen again.