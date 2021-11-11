U.S. Envoy on Iran to Visit Israel, Mideast

YERUSHALAYIM -

Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:11 am |

Robert Malley, US Special Envoy for Iran, walks in front of the ‘Hotel Imperial’ near to ‘Grand Hotel Vienna’ where closed-door nuclear talks take place in Vienna, Austria, in June. (AP Photo/Florian Schroetter)

The U.S. Special Representative for Iran Robert Malley is set to arrive in Israel next week ahead of the resumption of talks on the Iran nuclear deal, the State Department said on Thursday.

Malley will visit the United Arab Emirates, Israel, Saudi Arabia and Bahrain from Nov. 11-20, “to hold consultations with partners and attend a series of regional engagements.”

The seventh round of talks between Iran and world powers on its nuclear program are slated to begin in Vienna at the end of the month.