Palestinian Ends 113-Day Hunger Strike

GAZA/RAMALLAH (Reuters) -

Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 3:15 pm |

A Palestinian prisoner ended a 113-day hunger strike on Thursday after Israel agreed not to extend his detention without trial beyond February, Palestinian officials said.

The officials said he refused food during the protest but drank water with salt and was given vitamins and medication by Israeli doctors.

A Palestinian official from the Palestinian Prisoner Association said the February release would coincide with the end of a period of Qawasmi’s so-called “administrative detention”, which would not be renewed.

An Israeli Prisons Authority spokeswoman confirmed that Qawasmi had ended his strike but had no further information.

Five other Palestinians detained without trial are also on hunger strike, Palestinian officials said.

Israel can hold Palestinians it regards as suspects, usually in security-related cases, for up to 60 days without charge and extend that period with court approval.

An Israeli security official said his detention was “well-founded on intelligence that was presented to a court” regarding his involvement in activity linked to the Hamas terrorist group.