Murderer of Elderly French Jewish Holocaust Survivor Receives Life Sentence

Thursday, November 11, 2021

A French court on Wednesday sentenced the killer of an elderly Jewish woman to life imprisonment, with no possibility of parole for 22 years, over the 2018 murder which caused an outcry over anti-Semitism in France.

Yacine Mihoub was convicted of the murder of Mrs. Mireille Knoll, Hy”d, 85, who was stabbed 11 times and whose body was partly burned after her Paris apartment was set alight.

Knoll was a Holocaust survivor who escaped deportation to a Nazi death camp when French police rounded up Jews in Paris in 1942.

An accomplice, Alex Carrimbacus, was acquitted of murder by the Paris court but was found guilty of theft.