Man, Woman Killed in Apartment Fire in Manhattan

NEW YORK (AP) -

Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:44 am |

Two people were killed in an apartment fire on Manhattan’s west side, police said Thursday.

The fire broke out at about 11:30 p.m. Wednesday inside a fourth-floor apartment on West 62nd Street, police said. Firefighters responded and extinguished the flames.

A 44-year-old man and 70-year-old woman were found inside the apartment. Both were pronounced dead at the scene, police said. Their names were not immediately released.

The cause of the fire was under investigation. Authorities said it does not appear to have been intentionally set.