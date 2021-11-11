Bomb Threats Made to Kosher Eatery in Queens

NEW YORK -

Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 10:52 am |

An unknown man entered a kosher restaurant in Queens and threated to blow up the eatery because they had in Israeli flag on the roof on Wednesday.

“If you don’t close the store I’m going to bomb [it] and crash that window because of the flag you have in the restaurant,” a worker at Bagels & Co reported the man threatened him.

When customers heard that, they ran out of the store. Another employee chased the suspect out the of the building and down the block but the suspect escaped.

Police told Hamodia that a complaint was reported and they are investigating. The Hate Crimes Unit is aware of the situation.

Representatives from Shmira were not available for comment.