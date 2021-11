Thursday, November 11, 2021 at 11:26 am |

Mrs. Tzurtel Meisels, a”h, passed away at the age of 40, three years after being in an accident in Israel.

She was the daughter of Rabbi and Mrs. Chaim Hersh Gold of Boro Park and married to Reb Mordechai Meisels of Chesed Shel Emes.

In 2018, during a family trip to Israel, Mrs. Meisels was in an accident and fell into a coma.

The levaya will take place at 12:45 from the Bobover Beis Medrash on 15th Avenue and 48th Street.

Baruch Dayan Ha’emes.