MOSCOW (Reuters) -

Specialists wearing personal protective equipment (PPE) spray disinfectant while sanitizing the Kazansky railway station amid the outbreak of the coronavirus disease (COVID-19) in Moscow, Russia, November 2, 2021. (Reuters/Maxim Shemetov/File Photo)

Russia on Tuesday reported a record daily COVID-19 death toll of 1,211, just one day after a nationwide workplace shutdown aimed at curbing a surge in cases was lifted across most regions.

Officials also reported 39,160 new coronavirus cases nationwide in the last 24 hours, down from a peak of 41,335 on Saturday.