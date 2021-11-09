NY to Require Employers Inform Workers of Electronic Monitoring

NEW YORK -

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:54 pm |

A new bill will require New York businesses to inform employees upon being hired what electronic monitoring may be included in the workplace.

An addition to civil rights law that deals with electronic monitoring, businesses will have to provide written notice to all employees that informs them of all monitoring or interception of emails, internet use, phone conversations or other electronic transmissions.

“It is perfectly understandable that companies, organizations and government agencies put systems and policies in place in order to maximize productivity and maintain compliance. This common sense law is the best way to protect all parties involved by ensuring employees are aware of the ways their work is monitored. Informed consent is good business practice all around,” said State Senator Simcha Felder in a statement to Hamodia.