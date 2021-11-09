Colombian President Ivan Duque on State Visit to Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Tuesday, November 9, 2021 at 4:11 am |

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett (R) holds a press conference with Colombian President Ivan Duque at the Prime Minister’s Office in Yerushalayim on Monday. (Photo by Amit Shabi/POOL)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett met Monday with Colombian President Ivan Duque, who is in Israel for a state visit.

In their meeting, a range of topics were discussed, including bilateral cooperation regarding environmental innovation, and trade and common security challenges. Bennett thanked President Duque for the addition of Hezbollah and Iran’s Islamic Revolutionary Guard Corps to Colombia’s list of terrorist entities.

“Over the years, the relationship between Israel and Colombia has evolved greatly, and having you here in Yerushalayim to open the first Colombian innovation office is a sign that our relationship is growing stronger than ever,” said Bennett.