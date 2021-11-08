Shock in Brooklyn as Chosson is Revealed to be Non-Jewish

NEW YORK -

Monday, November 8, 2021 at 1:48 pm |

A family simcha took a terrifying turn a few weeks after the wedding, when it was revealed not only had the chosson been dishonest about his past, he allegedly is not even Jewish.

According to Israeli outlet Bhol, the young man posed as a yeshiva student for several years in Texas before marrying a young frum woman from Brooklyn. He claimed to not to have family in the United States, and was walked down the aisle by a rabbi he was close to.

He provided a family tree and letters he claimed were from coworkers and employers.

Though there had been no suspicions leading up to the wedding, the kallah and her family became concerned when they found he had multiple passports, including one from Lebanon, and photos of him with Muslim people now believed to be his real family members. As soon as the disturbing details became known, the kallah immediately left for a safe place to stay as community leaders get to the bottom of the situation, according to Kikar.

The FBI are investigating if the man is in the country legally. The Israeli Consulate in New York and the U.S. department of the Interior are involved in the case as it unfolds.