Netanyahu Calls on MK Silman to Provide Proof or Apologize

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 8, 2021 at 10:28 am |

Head of the opposition and the Likud party MK Binyamin Netanyahu leads a faction meeting at the Knesset, Monday. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

Opposition leader MK Binyamin Netanyahu on Monday suggested that coalition whip and Yamina MK Idit Silman fabricated a story that she was recently assaulted at a gas station in order to tar opponents of the coalition.

Speaking at a Likud faction meeting, Netanyahu called on Silman to provide proof of the incident “or apologize to the two million Israeli citizens from the national camp she slandered.”

Meanwhile, MK Amichai Chikli (Yamina) attended the opposition meeting led by Netanyahu and the Likud.