Ethiopian PM Claims War Criminals Brought to Israel

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, November 8, 2021 at 4:28 pm |

A giant poster of Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed on display during a pro-government rally on Sunday in Addis Ababa. (REUTERS/Tiksa Negeri)

Ethiopian Prime Minister Abiy Ahmed has complained directly to Prime Minister Naftali Bennett that among the Ethiopians brought to Israel in recent months were officers involved in war crimes, Channel 13 news reported on Monday night.

There were likely at least four such officers, according to the report which cited a security source.

On Sunday, Haaretz reported that dozens of Ethiopians brought to Israel secretly were found to have misrepresented their Jewish ancestry and exaggerated the danger posed to them.

Israeli officials were reportedly meeting on Monday night to discuss the plight of Ethiopians seeking to emigrate to Israel and whether an emergency rescue operation should be mounted.