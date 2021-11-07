Two Avreichim Hurt in Accident Between Budapest and Kerestir

Sunday, November 7, 2021 at 4:24 am |

The smashed car. Baruch Hashem, the avreichim were only lightly injured.

A number of Vizhnitzer Chassidim from London were injured overnight Motzoei Shabbos in Hungary after the driver of the vehicle lost control, veered off the road and rolled into a deep ditch.

The Chassidim were in Hungary as part of a trip to kivrei tzaddikim, and around 4 a.m., a car accident occurred near Kerestir, during which they were injured.

Rescuers were called to the scene and provided first aid and then evacuated the wounded to a local hospital.

The car in the abyss.

B’chasdei Shamayim, they were not seriously injured.