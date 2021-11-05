The 3 Best News Sites You Can Trust for Credible Stories Want the best news sites around? Here are the top-ranked news sites that publish credible content, not fake news…
White men in pickup trucks chased Ahmaud Arbery for five minutes, and one threatened to shoot him, as they cut off the jogger’s escape from a Georgia subdivision and ultimately…
Pfizer Inc. said its COVID-19 pill reduced hospitalizations and deaths in high-risk patients by 89%, a result that has the potential to upend how the disease is treated and alter…
New York prosecutors investigating former President Donald Trump’s business dealings have convened a new grand jury to hear evidence in the probe as the previous panel’s term was set to…
The U.S. labor market got back on track last month with a larger-than-forecast and broad-based payrolls gain, indicating greater progress filling millions of vacancies as the effects of the delta…
The Verrazzano-Narrows Bridge will close to all vehicular traffic Sunday from 7 a.m. to 4 p.m., for the TCS New York City Marathon. The upper level of the bridge will…
Scuffles broke out at the Kosel plaza Friday morning between protesters and provacuters, and were broken up by police and security guards without a major escalation. Hundreds of protesters clashed…
After a few months of quiet, the Palestinians are preparing to renew their international campaign against Israel. Now that the Palestinians have joined the Rome Statute of the International Criminal…
The State Department approved its first major arms sale to the Kingdom of Saudi Arabia under President Joe Biden with the sale of 280 air-to-air missiles valued at up to…
Iran has increased its stockpile of 60% enriched uranium to 25 kilograms (55 pounds), state media reported on Friday, potentially adding to complications dogging efforts to revive Tehran’s 2015 nuclear…
A top Taiwan security official told lawmakers on Thursday that China had internally debated whether to attack Taiwan‘s Pratas Islands but will not do so before 2024, the year President…
The federal government has canceled a multimillion dollar deal with Emergent BioSolutions, a Maryland-based vaccine manufacturer with facilities in Baltimore that were found to have produced millions of contaminated Johnson…
Labor MK Gilad Kariv did not attend the Women of the Wall’s service at the Kosel on Friday morning, after President Yitzchak Herzog asked him to forgo the ceremony, in…
The coalition breathed a sigh of relief early Friday as the Knesset passed the national 2022 budget by a vote of 59 MKs to 56. The marathon overnight voting on…
