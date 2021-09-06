Israel Sees Drop in New COVID Cases

YERUSHALAYIM -

Monday, September 6, 2021 at 5:06 am |

Health personnel take test samples on Israelis, at a COVID-19 test temporary station in Tzfas. (David Cohen/Flash90)

The Health Ministry said on Sunday evening that 3,887 people have tested positive for COVID-19 the previous day, indicating a drop in the infection rate.

The ministry said that after 73,000 tests have been conducted, the positivity rate now stands at 5.46%, down from 6% reported the previous day.

There are currently 677 patients in serious condition, of whom 157 are ventilated. After 11 more patients succumbed to the virus on Sunday, the death toll since the start of the pandemic now stands at 7,205.

Among 127 who died from COVID since the beginning of September – 65 were unvaccinated, 42 received the first two doses of the vaccine but not the booster shot and 15 received all three jabs.

Officials in the Health Ministry expressed optimism that morbidity will decrease due to the administration of the booster shot to tens of thousands of Israelis each day and a noted increase in formerly unvaccinated people, now receiving their vaccines.

Long lines were reported across testing sites around the country where many chose to test for coronavirus before joining family and friends for Rosh Hashanah.