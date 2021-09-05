NYC to Have Normal Trash Collection on Labor Day

NEW YORK -

Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 4:36 pm |

(NYC Sanitation Department)

The New York City Department of Sanitation will make extra trash pickups due to debris from Tropical Depression Ida.

While trash and recycling collection is typically suspended on Labor Day, this year there will be regular Monday trash and recycling pickup on Labor Day, due to some residents having extra trash from last week’s storm damage.

Additionally, the Sanitation Department will continue to collect storm debris throughout the weekend. Residents can place storm debris out at the curb for collection immediately and do not need to wait for their regular collection day. While not required, residents are encouraged to report storm debris locations to 311. It may several days for Sanitation to complete debris removal operations.