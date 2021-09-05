Michael Herzog Confirmed as Next Ambassador to U.S.

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 8:33 am |

The Israeli embassy in Washington.

Michael Herzog’s appointment as the next ambassador to the U.S. was confirmed in Sunday’s Cabinet meeting in Yerushalayim.

Foreign Minister Yair Lapid congratulated Herzog – the brother of President Yitzchak Herzog – calling him “the right person for the job.”

‪“I am looking forward to working together to maintain the special relationship with our most important strategic partner, the U.S.,” Lapid tweeted.

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett chose Herzog “in light of his rich, years-long experience in the security and diplomatic fields, and his deep familiarity with the strategic challenges Israel is facing, foremost the Iranian nuclear threat.”

He served as former Prime Minister Binyamin Netanyahu’s special envoy on the peace process 2009-2010, and acted as negotiator between Israel and the Palestinians in 2013-2014.