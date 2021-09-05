Israel Reports Lowest Infection Rate in Over Two Weeks

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 3:21 am |

Magen David Adom medical workers at a drive-through site to collect samples for coronavirus testing. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Israel’s fourth wave of the coronavirus pandemic could be declining, health experts say. On Sunday the infection rate was the lowest it has been in over two weeks.

With just 4,975 new virus cases detected out of 87,744 carried out the previous day, the positivity rate stood at 5.76%

There are currently 679 patients in serious condition, 143 of whom are on ventilators.

So far, 2,581,893 Israelis have received their coronavirus vaccine booster shot.

Deaths last week were at their highest, with 157 deaths and 32 of them on Wednesday alone.

Prof. Eran Segal, government advisor on pandemic response, told Yediot on Sunday that Israel is passing the current infection wave as per the data.