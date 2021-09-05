Health Ministry Issues Recommendations for Chagim

YERUSHALAYIM -

Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 12:23 pm |

Mispallelim in capsules at the Kosel during the pandemic. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

The Israeli Health Ministry has issued recommendations to minimize spread of the coronavirus during the Yomim Noraim and Sukkos, limiting gatherings and urging adherence to the Green Pass program.

The government decided not to impose the restrictions as mandatory measures, but strongly suggested them as additions to the existing rules, according to The Jerusalem Post on Sunday.

The ministry recommends that tefillos be held outside. In minyanim of over 50 mispallelim, the Green Pass program is required, meaning that individuals must present a vaccination or recovery certificate or be tested and show a negative COVID-19 result. This includes children under 12.

On Rosh Hashanah and the day after (Sept. 7 through 9), PCR tests will be accepted for four days instead of three. Accordingtly, a test on Sunday will be valid for attendance in shul on Thursday.

The Arba Minim markets have to conform to the Purple Ribbon standard of one person for every seven square meters.

Private gatherings and meals: Limited to 50 people inside and 100 outside.

Gatherings in Open Spaces: If there are 100 people they are required to wear masks.

The Kosel: Up to 8,000 people will be allowed to daven there at the same time in capsules of 15. Masks will be required, and ushers will be on hand to enforce the rules.