Sunday, September 5, 2021 at 8:57 am |

Israelis receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a health care center in Yerushalayim, on Aug. 12. (Yonatan Sindel/Flash90)

Prime Minister Naftali Bennett says the government’s COVID-19 booster vaccination drive will help allow the country to avoid a full lockdown during the coming days.

The government has urged families to avoid large gatherings, and shuls will be limited to small groups of vaccinated people.

Bennett told his Cabinet on Sunday that unvaccinated children shouldn’t be brought to shuls.

Last year, the Yom Tov season led to a spike in coronavirus infections that resulted in a full lockdown.