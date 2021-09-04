Gazan Terrorists Continue to Launch Incendiary Balloons

YERUSHALAYIM -

Masked Palestinians prepare flammable objects to be flown towards Israel from the northern Gaza Strip, near the Israeli-Gaza border, on Sept. 4. (Atia Mohammed/Flash90)

Gazan terrorists continued to launch incendiary balloons toward southern Israel as thousands of rioters clashed along the border fence with Israel.

Photos and videos posted online showed masked Hamas-affiliated terrorists holding pictures of Gazans killed in recent clashes with Israeli forces while they launched balloons in the direction of Israel.

There were no immediate reports of any fires in southern Israel.

Hamas has also staged a series of violent demonstrations along the Israeli border in recent weeks calling for an end to the blockade, which is also conducted by Gaza’s western neighbor, Egypt.

In an angry statement, a Hamas spokesman said Saturday that the Gazan people were determined to “break the siege” and no longer accepted the two countries’ “gradual easing” of the blockade.

Israel and Egypt imposed the blockade when Hamas seized control of the territory in 2007, a year after winning a Palestinian election. Israel says the blockade is necessary to keep Hamas from smuggling weapons into the territory. Critics say the blockade, which greatly restricts trade and travel in and out of Gaza, amounts to collective punishment.

Egypt, which often mediates between the enemy sides, has been trying to broker a long-term ceasefire since the May fighting ended. Israel has agreed to allow the Gulf country of Qatar to resume some aid money to impoverished Gaza families, and on Wednesday Israel began easing the blockade to allow more merchants to cross the border and key construction materials to enter.

But with the Gaza economy in tatters, Hamas has called for much greater concessions from Israel and vowed to step up its activities along the border. Protests over the past two weeks have often turned violent, with one Israeli sniper and three Palestinian rioters, including a Hamas terrorist, killed in clashes.