Over 10,000 New COVID Cases for Fourth Day in a Row

YERUSHALAYIM -

Friday, September 3, 2021 at 4:51 am |

Israelis receive their third dose of the COVID-19 vaccine at a Clalit health care maintenance organization, on Wednesday in Yerushalayim. (Olivier Fitoussi/Flash90)

For the fourth day in a row, the Health Ministry has reported that more than 10,000 people were diagnosed with the coronavirus on Thursday.

Some 11,246 new cases out of around 145,000 tests that were performed on Wednesday were diagnosed with the virus, the Health Ministry reported, with 7.9% of those screened testing positive – the highest percentage since the start of the pandemic.

The reproduction rate was at 1.09 on Thursday, Health Ministry data showed.

Nearly 90,000 are currently infected with corona, including 1,068 who are hospitalized, among them 673 in serious condition.

The number of serious cases continues to decline. It was at 750 earlier in the week.

Israel is in first place in the world in the number of daily cases per capita in the last seven days, according to international reports.