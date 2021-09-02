At Least 9 Deaths in NY Overnight After Massive Storms, Floods

NEW YORK -

Vehicles are under water during flooding in Philadelphia, Thursday, in the aftermath of downpours and high winds from the remnants of Hurricane Ida that hit the area. (AP Photo/Matt Rourke)

Police have reported at least nine people drowned in New York City amidst catastrophic rain and flooding.

Harav Shmiel Duvid Weissmandl, z”l, 69-year-old, passed away after being swept into high water near the Tappan Zee Bridge.

In Queens, a 48-year-old woman and her 50-year-old husband drowned along with their 2-year-old son in their basement apartment. The family on the first floor of the home barely managed to escape the rushing waters.

Other victims include an 86-year-old woman who drowned inside her basement apartment in Elmhurst; a 48-year-old woman in Forest Hills; a 43-year-old woman and her 22-year-old son in Jamaica, Queens; and a 66-year-old man in Cypress Hills, Brooklyn. All of these victims were trapped in flooded basements, according to the New York Post.

Tropical Depression Ida smashed into the tri-state area on Wednesday, flooding much of Brooklyn, grinding transit to a halt and trapping people amidst rushing water and fierce winds.

The weather was so extreme, it was the first time that the National Weather Service New York issued a flash flood warning for New York City, an alert reserved for “a severe threat to human life and catastrophic damage from a flash flood is happening or will happen soon.”

Governor Kathy Hochul declared a state of emergency and President Joe Biden promised to direct FEMA resources to the state.

Central Park saw more than 7 inches of rain dumped in the area over the day, shattering the previous record that had stood since the 1920s.

The FDR Drive and the Bronx River Parkway were underwater on Wednesday night, with some people trapped and some fleeing out their windows or rescued by emergency services. New York City put a travel ban in place for all non-emergency vehicles until 5 a.m. Thursday. Many subway lines and station were submerged on Wednesday, with hundreds rescued by first responders. Subways returned with limited service by Thursday morning.

More than 200,000 lost power in the tri-state area.