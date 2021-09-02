IDF Investigates Fatal Shooting of Palestinian

YERUSHALAYIM (Reuters) -

The Israeli military said on Thursday it was investigating the fatal shooting of a Palestinian civilian near Ramallah, who residents said was killed by soldiers while returning from work in Israel.

In a statement, the military said troops operating on Wednesday near a highway where Israeli vehicles had come under fire-bomb attack earlier in the week, had fired at a “suspect, who fled the area.”

Some 90 minutes later, “a civilian with a gunshot wound” arrived at an Israeli military checkpoint in critical condition and was treated by medical personnel, but died, the statement said.

Raed Jadallah, 39, from Beit Ur al-Tahta near Ramallah, was buried on Wednesday.

“The incident is under review, and is simultaneously being investigated by the Military Police Criminal Investigation Division,” the military said. “The findings will be transferred to the Military Advocate General’s Corps for examination.”